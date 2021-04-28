Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.05. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 23,244 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.91. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

