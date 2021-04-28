Trimble (TRMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Trimble has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.25-2.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

