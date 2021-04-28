Tripio (TRIO) Trading Down 23% Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Tripio has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $633,157.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.46 or 0.00877679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.54 or 0.08056905 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.