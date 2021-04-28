TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 million. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPVG stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $481.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

