Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in April

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TTBXF opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

