Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler Sells 24,593 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.79. 2,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

