Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler Sells 24,593 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.79. 2,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
