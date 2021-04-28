Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Groupon alerts:

63.0% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Groupon and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -13.34% -31.31% -4.50% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groupon and Troika Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $2.22 billion 0.63 -$22.38 million $0.40 120.48 Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Troika Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Groupon and Troika Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 2 0 2.14 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon currently has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential downside of 21.74%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Groupon beats Troika Media Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.