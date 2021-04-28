TRON Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $8.64 billion and $2.21 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001160 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000602 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002567 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001583 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

