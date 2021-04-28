Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Tronox stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 1,631,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,880. Tronox has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

