TrueBlue Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,596 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 792% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 call options.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

