TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Sells $54,000.00 in Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Buce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $58,080.00.

TRUE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 719,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,055. The firm has a market cap of $445.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

