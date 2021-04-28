TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $329,714.11 and approximately $16,143.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 107.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.38 or 0.00847097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.55 or 0.08170054 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

