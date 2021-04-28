TrueFi Market Cap Hits $49.73 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $49.73 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

