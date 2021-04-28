Truist Boosts Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $102.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shutterstock stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. 4,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,675,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

