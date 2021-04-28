Truist Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.36. The stock had a trading volume of 451,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

