Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $409.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

