Truist Securiti Comments on Americold Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,048,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 281.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 43,392 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,130,000.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.