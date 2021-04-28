Truist Securiti Comments on APA Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 41.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 25.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 86.8% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

