Truist Securiti Weighs in on Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HSII stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

