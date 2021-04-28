Truist Securities Boosts Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $102.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSTK. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

NYSE SSTK traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $89.93. 9,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,072. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 197.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

