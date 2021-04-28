Truist Securities Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $210.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,457. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.