Truist Securities Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $120.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.
TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.54.
Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.91. 23,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,973 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,472 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,068,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $163,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
