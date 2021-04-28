Truist Securities Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $120.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.54.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.91. 23,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,973 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,472 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,068,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $163,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.