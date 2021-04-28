TrustToken (TRU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.00848834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.21 or 0.08162967 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.