TrustVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.94 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $12.94 million and $684,674.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.00848834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.21 or 0.08162967 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

