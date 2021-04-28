Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in April

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Trutankless stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.57. Trutankless has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
