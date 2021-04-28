Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in April

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Trutankless stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.57. Trutankless has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

