TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Update

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TTGPF opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

