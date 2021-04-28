TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.33 EPS.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 1,345,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

