TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.270-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.07 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.33 EPS.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.89.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 1,345,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.