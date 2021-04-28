TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.66 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 1,345,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,365. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.89.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

