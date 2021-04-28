TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.65 million-$12.26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. TuanChe has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of TuanChe in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

