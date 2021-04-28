Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Tupperware Brands worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUP opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUP. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,463.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

