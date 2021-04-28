Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TUP opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,012 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

