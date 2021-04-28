Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of TKHVY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 2,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

