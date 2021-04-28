Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

