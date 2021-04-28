Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Tops $0.0134

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $87,608.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tutti Frutti alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.68 or 0.00829626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.48 or 0.07824696 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tutti Frutti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutti Frutti and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.