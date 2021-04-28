TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the March 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. TWC Tech Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $28,958,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

