Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.12–0.09 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twilio stock opened at $395.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

