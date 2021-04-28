Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TVPC opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29.

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

