Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,005 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Twitter worth $34,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Twitter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

