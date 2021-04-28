Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

