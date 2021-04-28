U Network (UUU) One Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $10.48 million and $1.02 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, U Network has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

