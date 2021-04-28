U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 119,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,693. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

