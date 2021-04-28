Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

