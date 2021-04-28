Ubex Price Hits $0.0008 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $770,058.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00345628 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001794 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

