UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 2,947,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,967. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

