UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 247,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,732. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

