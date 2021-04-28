UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. 51,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,208. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ABB by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ABB by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.