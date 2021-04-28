UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGDDY. Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 77,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,038. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

