UBS Group Reiterates CHF 63 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 63 target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 68 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 62.64.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

