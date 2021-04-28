UBS Group Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Buy

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of CS opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

